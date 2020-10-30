Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish To Lead Action Thriller 'Blackout'

Los Angeles: Actors Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish will be headlining action thriller “Blackout”. To be directed by Sam Macaroni, the movie will also feature Hollywood veteran Nick Nolte and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” star Omar Chaparro.

The story follows Cain (Duhamel), who wakes up in a Mexican hospital with no memory. After meeting Anna (Cornish), he discovers who he is but soon finds himself fighting for his life as several warring cartel factions attack him, each looking for something he has stolen. Cain looks towards co-worker and mentor, DEA Agent McCoy (Nolte), for answers. The project will be produced by Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Jim Steele.

Natalie Perrotta, Joe Mundo and Santiago Garcia Galvan are the executive producers. “Blackout” will be starting production in Mexico City soon.