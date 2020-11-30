Josh Duhamel Credits Ex-wife Fergie For His Directorial Debut

Los Angeles: “Las Vegas” star Josh Duhamel has thanked his former wife, singer Fergie for pushing him to make his directorial debut with the comedy feature “Buddy Games”. The 48-year-old star, who co-wrote the film with Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng, recalled that he started writing the movie around 2016 and it was the former Black Eyed Peas member who encouraged him to take it up as a director.

“This movie goes back about four years, I think, is when I first started writing it. And Fergie was the one who said, ‘You know what? You can direct this. You can do this.’ “When we were doing the final credits, I go, ‘You know what? I gotta give Ferg a little shout-out: because she was somebody who told me to go do it. Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I could,” Duhamel said on “The Today Show”. “Buddy Games” follows a group of six friends that reunite after a five-year hiatus to engage in a challenging set of dares and games and help lift one of their own out of depression and also have a chance of winning USD 150,000 while doing so. The cast includes Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, Kevin Dillon, and Neal McDonough.

Duhamel and Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, announced their split in September 2017. The former couple shares seven-year-old son Axl.