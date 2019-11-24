Man Asks Taapsee Pannu to Speak in Hindi at IFFI 2019, Watch Her Response

Taapsee Pannu was speaking at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI) in the session called Women in Lead, hosted by a Doordarshan anchor. A video is now doing rounds on social media in which Taapsee is asked by someone in attendance to speak in Hindi as the actress was talking in English throughout.

The person asked her from the audience section, "Taapsee please thoda Hindi mein bol lo, kyunki Hindi filmein aap karti ho." (Taapsee, I request you to talk in Hindi, since you do Hindi films)

To this Taapsee said, "Main toh bahut Hindi mein baat karti hoon." She added, "I am a South Indian actress also."

Watch Tapsee Pannu shuts down a dumbass Hindi chauvinist during a discussion at the 50th IFFI. Priceless!! pic.twitter.com/I5Ro2W8yop — Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) November 24, 2019

In the session she also spoke about pay parity in Bollywood.

She said the amount that actresses get in Bollywood are "not even half of (what) the leading men (get paid)", and added: "It is way less than one-fourth at times -- to be honest, even less. Half of the salary of the leading hero is the entire budget of a female-driven film of an A-list actress."

The 'Pink' actress also said that at times, even top female leads were paid one-fourth of the remuneration paid to a male star, and added that only box-office success of women-oriented films would end the sexist lopsidedness.

"I hope it changes in my lifetime. That can happen when more and more people walk into a female-driven film in theatres. Only box-office can change this. Yes, women-driven films have increased drastically over the last four to five years but the big difference will happen when the (box-office) numbers come in. There is no other way," she summed it up.

You can watch the entire session featuring Taapsee below:

(With inputs from IANS)

