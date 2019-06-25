Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Journalist Files Criminal Complaint Against Salman Khan for Assault

Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed the criminal case before the 10th Court, Andheri, against Khan, his aide Vijay and another unknown person, his lawyer Neeraj Gupta said.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Image: Salman Khan/Instagram
A television journalist from Mumbai has lodged a criminal complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his associates on charges of assault, threat, abuse and others, a lawyer said here on Tuesday.

Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed the criminal case before the 10th Court, Andheri, against Khan, his aide Vijay and another unknown person, his lawyer Neeraj Gupta said.

"The matter will come up for hearing on July 12. At that time, the court will decide whether the police will be directed to conduct an investigation, or issue summons to the accused," Gupta told IANS.

In the plea, Pandey said on April 24 he was driving from Juhu to Kandivali in his car with his cameraman Sayyed Irfan when they saw Salman Khan cycling on the road with his two aides escorting him.

Pandey said in his complaint that he sought permission from the two aides to film Khan, which they agreed to.

However, when he started shooting, Khan noticed it and his aides suddenly jumped onto Pandey's car and started assaulting him, Gupta said.

Even Khan allegedly joined in, assaulted Pandey, snatched his mobile and tried to destroy it and delete important data from it.

As Pandey started moving towards the D.N. Nagar police station to lodge a complaint, he claimed that Khan again abused him and tried to grab his phone.

Later, Pandey filed his complaint, but after nearly two months, officers at the D.N. Nagar police station disposed it off, saying there was no offence in the matter, Gupta said.

In the meantime, Pandey said that Khan's representative, one Zohaib, called him and reportedly admitted to the misbehaviour and requested him to settle the matter. However, Pandey refused to any settlement.

Pandey has prayed to the court to direct the police to conduct a detailed inquiry in the matter and take suitable action under the law against the accused for the alleged offences committed by them.

