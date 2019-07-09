Journalists to Meet Ekta Kapoor to Demand Apology from Kangana Ranaut Over Her Behaviour

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been asked to tender a public apology by the media fraternity in the wake of her recent ugly spat with a wire service journalist at a promotional event of her upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

The incident occurred when Kangana questioned the journalist's negative comments on her last release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

A heated exchange followed, setting off a debate on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether the actress' behaviour was right. Condemning Kangana's behaviour towards the journalist, a section of social media users asked the media to "boycott" her.

"Sick mindset. If this doesn't deserve an apology now, then Bollywood media should boycott Kangana," a user tweeted.

"See this unruly behaviour of Kangana Ranaut clearly misusing her position to intimidate and falsely accuse the journalist," wrote another user.

During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," she said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.

"Kangana, I did not even tweet anything about Manikarnika. You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a power position," the journalist retaliated.

According to reports, some senior journalists are scheduled to meet producer Ekta Kapoor of JudgeMentall Hai Kya on Tuesday, seeking Kangana's apology over the issue.

The film is slated for a July 26 release.

