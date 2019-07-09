Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Journalists to Meet Ekta Kapoor to Demand Apology from Kangana Ranaut Over Her Behaviour

During a promotional event of 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya', Kangana Ranaut was interacting with the media and answering their questions when she suddenly snapped at a journalist before he could even complete his question.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Journalists to Meet Ekta Kapoor to Demand Apology from Kangana Ranaut Over Her Behaviour
Kangana Ranaut interacts with media during the trailer launch of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been asked to tender a public apology by the media fraternity in the wake of her recent ugly spat with a wire service journalist at a promotional event of her upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

The incident occurred when Kangana questioned the journalist's negative comments on her last release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

A heated exchange followed, setting off a debate on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether the actress' behaviour was right. Condemning Kangana's behaviour towards the journalist, a section of social media users asked the media to "boycott" her.

"Sick mindset. If this doesn't deserve an apology now, then Bollywood media should boycott Kangana," a user tweeted.

"See this unruly behaviour of Kangana Ranaut clearly misusing her position to intimidate and falsely accuse the journalist," wrote another user.

During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," she said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.

"Kangana, I did not even tweet anything about Manikarnika. You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a power position," the journalist retaliated.

According to reports, some senior journalists are scheduled to meet producer Ekta Kapoor of JudgeMentall Hai Kya on Tuesday, seeking Kangana's apology over the issue.

The film is slated for a July 26 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram