Joy Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Most Memorable Movies of the Actor

Actor Joy Mukherjee, the nephew of Kishore Kumar and Ashok Kumar, entertained Hindi cinema audiences in the 1960s with several hits that made him a household name back then. The son of film producer Sashadhar Mukherjee, Joy also directed and produced a number of films and a television series. On the occasion of his death anniversary, we take a look at some of the most successful films he was a part of.

Love in Tokyo (1966)

The second film in the “Love in" series, this Pramod Chakravorty directed feature was a major box-office hit. Joy Mukherjee starred alongside Asha Parekh, Mehmood and Pran in this romantic comedy, which outdid his hit debut film Love in Simla (1960). The song “Sayonara Sayonara" is from this film. Mukherjee himself directed the third film in the series, Love in Bombay, which got shelved and was released posthumously in 2013. Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963)

This film of Joy Mukherjee’s also did exceptionally well at the box office. It was directed by Nasir Hussain, who gained fame through his films Caravan (1971) and Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973), among others. The romantic film also stars Asha Parekh and Rajendra Nath. Ziddi (1964)

Joy Mukherjee’s successful on-screen pairing with Asha Parekh continued with the hit film Ziddi, directed by Pramod Chakravorty. The song “Raat Ka Samaa,” composed by Sachin Dev Burman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, became very popular. Mehmood and Shobha Khote also starred in this film. Shagird (1967)

Featuring a comic love triangle between the characters played by Mukherjee, Saira Banu and I.S. Johar, Shagird helped maintain Joy Mukherjee’s popularity. Both the film and the soundtrack, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, became successful. The famous song “Dil Wil Pyar Wyar,” is from this film. Chailla Babu (1977)

From the late 1960s onwards, Joy Mukherjee’s popularity declined. His third directorial venture, Love in Bombay, got shelved in 1972 and caused him great financial loss. Five years later, he directed his last film, the thriller Chailla Babu, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman, which was a super hit.

