A Joyous Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares a Fanboy Moment With Telugu Star Allu Arjun

There is no doubt about the fact that one of the best moments for anyone is to meet their idol. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had one such moment with actor Allu Arjun. Sharing a picture of himself with the Telugu superstar, Chaturvedi expressed his excitement for Arjun's next titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Chaturvedi has often talked about how he admires Arjun and his dancing skills even more. Even while promoting Gully Boy he had expressed his hope of getting a chance to meet Allu Arjun.

Chaturvedi had first revealed his love for Allu Arjun openly at an event in Hyderabad. Speaking to a regional channel, he said at the time, "I was in college and the first film [of his] I saw was Allu Arjun's Arya. I was blown away by his performance and then watched his dance videos - Top Lessi, Lover Also and Blockbuster. And I love the way he's got the swag and the moves. He's a style icon and he's amazing."

Arjun, too, heaped praise on Chaturvedi after watching his performance in Gully Boy.

Well, it seems Siddhant Chaturvedi had his wishes answered. What more could he want after even being blessed by his hero and having impressed him as well. Here's to this idol-fan duo hoping they continue to impress us through films.

