JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi All Set to Tie the Knot, Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh Attend Bridal Shower

Bollywood producer JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi will be marrying filmmaker Binoy Gandhi soon. Nidhi Dutta, who is also a movie producer, recently had a bridal shower thrown for her by her friends. Photos shared online showed Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh attending the shower.

Nidhi's friends put together a pastel-themed party for her. They also arranged for cupcakes and other baked goods which were placed in a room resembling a French cafe. The room was also filled with colourful balloons.

Nidhi and Binoy got engaged in an intimate ceremony in August 2020. The couple had plans of marrying in December. However, they eventually decided to push the ceremony to 2021.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Nidhi had said, "Binoy is the reason I smile. I’ve always tried to be a son to my family, be the responsible one, be it the grown up one and somewhere I forgot what it was like to have someone to lean on no matter what. Binoy has been my support system, my happiness quotient and the reason behind my smile for five years now. I think my parents and sister are more in love with Binoy than I am."

She added that the couple has many things in common, including the fact that they both belong to the industry. "Honestly, seeing the kind of love and time he gives to my parents, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner," she added.