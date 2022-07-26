Jr NTR And Koratala Siva's NTR30 To Go On Floors Soon; What We Know

Ever since the announcement of Jr. NTR’s next film under the direction of Kortala Siva, the untitled film has been encircled with a good buzz. Tentatively titled NTR30, the upcoming project marks the consecutive second collaboration of the actor-director duo.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development has said that the film, which is currently under pre-production work, is expected to go on floors in the second week of September. The filmmakers will soon release an official announcement regarding the same.

A massive set is being set up for the Jr. NTR-starrer. Earlier, it was reported that the filmmakers were considering Alia Bhatt to play the female lead, but now Rashmika Mandanna is said to be in talks with the makers for the leading lady role. However, an official announcement regarding the same will soon be made. Jr NTR will soon join the sets of NTR 30.

The motion poster of the Siva Koratala directorial released at the end of June has taken the internet by storm. It featured a machete-wielding NTR. The makers have set high expectations with the first motion poster.

The upcoming project will be high on an emotional note and has a very powerful script, Koratala Siva earlier said in an exclusive interview. Moreover, he revealed that a strong character has been written for Jr. NTR which will be set in a never seen backdrop.

Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the Jr. NTR starrer, while, R. Rathnavelu will handle the camera. A Sreekar Prasad is on board as an editor and Sabu Cyril will take care of art designing.

The commercial mass movie will be produced under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

