Jr NTR And Ram Charan Demand RRR Sequel; SS Rajamouli Has the Best Reply

While RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is still making bucks at the ticket window, the star cast and the director are thinking of creating a sequel. The current worldwide business of SS Rajamouli’s directorial is inching towards crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. The box office collections, along with the love and support showered by the audience and critics, called for a success party. The star cast along with director Rajamouli and other Indian cinema biggies gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the epic film.

While interacting with the media at the party, Jr NTR expressed his wish for the sequel of the magnum opus. He opined that “Rajamouli sir needs to make RRR 2" as there needs to be “a conclusion to this story." The actor shared that while talking to someone earlier that day, he had called RRR “franchise" and he wishes that his words indeed come true. Upon hearing his co-actor’s wish, Ram Charan suggested that there is no harm to think about a sequel, but first let the release of RRR conclude. Expressing his delight to work again with Jr NTR, Ram Charan said, “If Rajamouli sir thinks of making RRR 2. I hope your wish comes true brother."

Rajamouli, who never fails to mesmerise moviegoers with his outstanding piece of cinema, said that he made RRR in 2020, and he is still trying to cool off from the heat generated by the film. However, he said it will be a “great pleasure" for him to make a sequel, not just because of what RRR will achieve at the box office, but also because he will get more time to spend with his two brothers. “But let time unravel and see what happens," he concluded at the party.

The bash was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar and others.

