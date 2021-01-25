Jr NTR and Ram Charan Gear up for Battle in New RRR Poster, Movie's Release Date Announced

RRR, director SS Rajamouli's period epic starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has been announced to release in cinemas on October 13, 2021. With this massive announcement, a new movie poster was also unveiled by the makers.

"Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021," wrote Rajamouli on social media sharing the release date of the film along with a new poster. It shows Ram Charan on horseback and Jr NTR on a motor vehicle charging towards a common target.

RRR will also see Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The movie's climax was shot recently.

RRR narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.