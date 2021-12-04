Jr NTR Congratulates Balakrishna For Akhanda’s Success

Popular Telugu star Jr NTR has congratulated superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna for the success of Akhand. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal starrer action drama Akhanda was released world-wide on December 2. Boyapati Srinu’s magnum opus is receiving a good response from the audience. The film produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Creations is Tollywood’s biggest release after the reopening of the theatres post disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Young star Jr NTR watched the movie and heaped praises on Balakrishna for his acting in Akhand in which he plays the role of an Aghori. Jr NTR tweeted, “Just finished watching Akhanda. Congrats Bala Babai and the whole team on scoring this resounding success. So many hardcore fan moments to enjoy.”

Just finished watching #Akhanda. Congrats Bala Babai and the whole team on scoring this resounding success.So many hardcore fan moments to enjoy !! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 2, 2021

Many film celebrities have congratulated the team after the grand success of this movie. Young Tiger NTR has also responded to the success of Balayya’s recent release.

Akhanda is an ambitious action film directed by Boyapati Srinu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The film also stars Jagapathibabu and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

The fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are celebrating the success of the movie. Many fans cut cakes outside the theatres to celebrate the success of Akhand. A large number of people were seen in the lines for purchasing the tickets at the IMAX cinema hall in Hyderabad.

The title song of the film called Bhambham Akhand, released during the Diwali, was immensely loved by the audience. The song was written by Anant Sriram and sung by Shankar Maha Devan. Sources say that producer Dil Raju has bought the film rights for the Nizam territory for Rs 19 crore.

Earlier two films of Balayya-Boyapati combination had also broken the box office records .This film was scheduled to be released on May 28, on NTR Jayanti day, but the makers had postponed the release of the film due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.