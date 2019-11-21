Jr NTR Declines to Play Grandfather NT Rama Rao in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi: Report

It is reported that Jr NTR, has declined the offer to play his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.

The late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa and NTR had worked together in a number of films and the makers of Thalaivi and the makers are said to have approached Jr NTR to play his grandfather in the biopic, to which Jr NTR said no, reports Hindustan Times.

Whereas, Kangana is putting her best foot forward to step into the shoes of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and is diligently preparing for her role. To ace the role, she has been practising Bharatnatyam, learning Tamil and undergoing prosthetics for her make-up. In a recent media interaction, she admitted that she is finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per the demand of the film's script.

"I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," said Kangana, while interacting with the media earlier this month in Mumbai.

"Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay.

Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

