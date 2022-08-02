Nothing Much, Just Jr NTR Having A Chat With Wife Lakshmi Pranathi

Jr. NTR has shared a beautiful photo with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi from their holiday. In the photo, the two can be seen enjoying chai amid green scenery. Jr NTR has captioned the photo as, “Moments like these.”

Ardent fans of Jr. NTR have flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and lovely comments. The actor’s photo with his wife has garnered close to nine lakh likes in just a few hours of its upload.

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)



Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. This year, on their wedding anniversary, the actor shared a photo with his wife and filmmaker Prashanth Neel with his wife. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel share their wedding anniversaries. Sharing the photo, Jr NTR wrote, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration… New Beginnings.”

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)



Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s wedding was fixed by the actor’s family. It was an arranged marriage setup.

In various interviews, Jr NTR has expressed his love for Lakshmi Pranathi. Once, in an interview with Deccan Chronicles, Jr NTR said, “I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. More importantly, she gives me these suggestions on how women of the present generation want to see lead actors.”

On the work front, Jr NTR is working on a film with Prashanth Neel. The first look of the film was shared on the actor’s birthday. He has also started working on NTR 30, which will be directed by Koratala Siva.

