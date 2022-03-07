Jr NTR Fan Group Books Entire Florida Theatre Ahead of RRR Release

A group of die-hard fans of Jr NTR has booked an entire theatre in Florida ahead of RRR’s worldwide release. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which also features Ravi Charan in the lead role, has been postponed on several occasions but the fans are still as excited as they were a year ago.

According to reports, all the premiere tickets for the 6 p.m. show at Cinemark Tinseltown in Florida were bought by a fan group.

#NTR groups of die hard fans residing in Florida have bought out an entire theater to show their favourite actor and their fanism for #RRR. Fans bought all the premiere tickets for 6 PM show at Cinemark Tinseltown in Florida— Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) March 6, 2022

RRR is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated pan-Indian films. It will hit theatres worldwide on March 25.

The film, which depicts the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, promises to be visually stunning. The multilingual magnum opus will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson star in RRR. The music composer for this upcoming period drama is M.M. Keeravani.

Rajamouli has written the screenplay based on a narrative by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Rajamouli came across accounts of instances that had occurred in the lives of Rama Raju and Bheem and noticed a connection between them. The director was inspired to make the film based on the idea that the two were friends during their formative years.

The story is set in 1920 and explores an undocumented moment in their life when both revolutionaries chose to disappear before starting the struggle for their country.

RRR was originally intended for a theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was repeatedly postponed due to production issues, and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

