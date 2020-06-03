JR NTR Fans, Abusive Trolls Target Meera Chopra for Saying She Doesn't Know Who the Actor is

Actress Meera Chopra recently became the target of abusive trolling on social media after she interacted with her fans during an #AskMeera session on Twitter. Meera was asked to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

Some of JR NTR fans did not take that response in the right stride as they began brutally trolling Meera. #AttentionB***hMeeraChopra was soon trending, with abusive Twitter users taking digs at Meera. Online trolling kept getting worse and some even gave rape and death threats to the actress and her family and called her all sorts of names.

However, Meera was not one to take everything lying down. Instead of replying to the trolls, she sought the help of cyber crime experts and reported the incident as cyber bullying to Hyderabad police. She even took screenshots of some abusive comments made out to her on her Twitter feed and posted them on her handle.

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

She even wrote tagged JR NTR in her tweets saying, "@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet (sic)!!"

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Tagging JR NTR in another tweet, Meera wrote, "Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol (sic)."

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Fans also came out in Meera's support as they trended #WeSupportMeraChopra on Twitter as well.

