Jr NTR Fans Argue With YSR Leaders Over Actor's Support To Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu

A war of words has erupted between the fans of South superstar Jr NTR and YSR leaders on social media after the actor supported former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who broke down last week, alleging the ruling party was humiliating him. Not just that, while extending support, the fans of NTR Jr also referred to him as the future CM of the state.

According to reports, Jr NTR extended his support to the Naidu family after the latter broke down during a press conference and pledged to enter the Andhra Assembly only after becoming the CM again. However, the leaders of the YSR Congress reacted angrily to the support the South actor extended to the TDP chief.

Reports say that the YSR Congress leaders have been saying that the actor has fallen into the trap of the Naidu family. And that’s something the fans of the actor have responded to and countered the YSR leaders on social media platforms. The fans have said that NTR will be the future CM and even made a slogan, “Future CM Junior NTR, and our goal is to see him as CM. Holding flags."

The YSR leaders, on the other hand, are accusing Chandrababu Naidu of doing propaganda. Several YSR criticised Jr. NTR comments by not targeting the actor directly.

And while the fans are projecting Jr NTR as the future CM of the state, the actor had earlier made clear that he was in no mood to join a political party.

