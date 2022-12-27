Jr NTR Finds 'Best Indian Food' at Junoon in New York City; Shares Pics

Jr NTR is currently on a travel spree to the US, and recently visited an Indian restaurant in New York. Sharing on Instagram stories, on Monday. The actor shared a photo from the kitchen of the restaurant where he clicked with the staff and chefs. In the picture, he can be seen with the manager and mixologist Hemant Pathak of Junoon NYC along with executive chef Akshay Bhardwaj while looking dapper in a beige sweatshirt paired with blue denim and completing his look with a black muffler.

The actor can be surrounded by the staff as they posed for the camera. Several dishes can be seen placed on the counter table of the kitchen as they all gathered around it.

The embedded text in the story read: “Had possibly the best Indian food on an International trip. A slice of spice for my taste buds at Junoon NYC. Amazing! Akshay Bhardwaj Hemant Pathak.”

Here take a look:

Jr NTR recently added a photo from his travel diaries on his Instagram feed. He can be seen standing along with his lovely side Lakshmi Pranathi on the street of New York. The couple is enjoying the nightlife of the city. The Janatha Garage actor can be seen in a shiny black puffer jacket as paired with blue denim and beige boots and he rounded up his look with a black muffler.

On the other hand, Lakshmi went with a pink puffer jacket paired with blue denim and knee-length black boots and accessorised with a black bag.

“Enjoying a New York minute,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his film RRR. Recently, the peppy song Naatu Naatu from RRR was shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the Best Original Song category. Earlier, the magnum opus also secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023 — Best Picture - Non-English Language and Original Song - Motion Picture.

The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Ram Charan as a parallel lead. Along with them, the periodic drama also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be teaming up with Koratala Siva for his next project referred to as NTR 30. Tarak also has Prashanth Neel’s next NTR 31 in his kitty.

