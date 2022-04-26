Jr NTR Follows 21-Day Hanuman Deeksha Post-RRR's Success. Here's The Reason For It

Telugu star Junior NTR is enjoying the grand success of the magnum opus RRR, which was released last month, wherein he starred alongside Ram Charan. While he has a series of offers lined up post the success of the Rajamouli directorial, he has opted for some spirituality in between. Following the phenomenal success of his last film RRR, Junior NTR has embarked on a 21-day Deeksha. Just days after Ram Charan was reported to have accepted the holy Ayyappa Deeksha, the actor was recently observed wearing spiritual clothing at a special puja ceremony in a temple. Jr NTR was also photographed wearing the Hanuman Deeksha Mala on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

For the duration of the Deeksha, the actor must go barefoot and follow the Satvika Bhojanam, which is a strict vegetarian diet. He must also perform pooja twice a day dressed in saffron. Jr NTR is reportedly following Hanuman Deeksha for the first time in his life, according to sources.

While this step is a completely personal choice, there are some talks about why he chose this time to get the Hanuman Deeksha. There is a common myth in Tollywood that any actor who works with SS Rajamouli has to go through a dry spell for the next few years where none of their movies clicks. The failure of Prabhas’ two films — Saaho and Radhe Shyam — after the Bahubali series has added to the myth. Junior NTR has also set a rare record in the industry with six consecutive hits; the last one being RRR. However, to further the record and escape the ‘Rajamouli curse’ as it is called, it is being said that Junior NTR chose this time to turn to spirituality.

Ram Charan had previously stunned his admirers by arriving barefoot at RRR’s success bash. The actor’s odd all-black ensemble and barefoot entrance suggested that he was doing Ayyappa Deeksha, a rite that every Ayyappa Swamy devotee must perform before visiting Lord Ayyappa’s sacred home in Sabarimala, Kerala. Charan, a devout follower of Sabarimala Ayyappa, usually participates in the 41-day ritual alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

