Jr NTR Gets a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, Takes it Out For a Spin

Telugu actor Jr NTR, also known as Tarak, has added a swanky Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule to his enviable collection of cars. A pic of the actor with the luxury car was shared on social media by a fan group. Jr NTR was all smiles as he posed next to the graphite shaded and matte painted car.

It seems Jr NTR, who recently came back to the country after shooting in Ukraine for SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR, even took the car out for a spin. A tweet by a fan mentioned that the actor drove his new Lamborghini Urus to Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

#ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 New Beast Lamborghini Urus spotted at Annapurna Studios today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MofayzzjGt— NTR Trends Team 🌊 (@TeamNTRTrends) August 23, 2021

The latest model of Lamborghini Urus was launched after its earlier model sold 100 units in the country. The Urus Pearl Capsule was launched by the Italian automobile manufacturer earlier this month. Jr NTR’s Lamborghini model was seen flaunting a 23-inch Taigete alloy wheels, with gloss black rear diffuser and black chrome exhaust tips.

The Lamborghini Urus is quite popular with Bollywood celebrities. Karthik Aryan bought a Pearl Capsule Edition recently while Ranveer Singh got himself a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for the upcoming episode of reality show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which is the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show also marks Jr NTR’s comeback to TV after nearly four years.

The maiden episode of the fifth season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu saw Jr NTR’s co-star from RRR, Ram Charan as the guest contestant. The show premiered on Gemini TV on Sunday. Jr NTR and Ram showcased their professional camaraderie and indulged in conversations regarding RRR, among other things. The 36-year-old actor won Rs 25 lakh and donated the amount to charity organisations.

The episode also featured actor Rana Daggubati when Ram Charan used the ‘phone a friend’ option to answer a question on INS Ghazi. Since Dagubatti had played the lead role in the film named Ghazi, Ram decided to seek his help.

