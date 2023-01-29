Jr NTR Gets Emotional As He Visits Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna in Hospital; Pic Goes Viral

RRR fame Jr NTR’s cousin, actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, had suffered a heart ailment and had collapsed while attending a rally in Chittoor. He was later rushed to the hospital where he remains to be in a critical condition despite receiving prompt medical attention. The actor is popularly known for his stint in the web series 9 Hours as well as Amaravathi. Jr NTR reached the hospital to check on his cousin.

On Sunday, a video clip of the RRR star arriving at the hospital surfaced across social media platforms. The actor was seen in the video coming in with security personnel and other family members. While addressing the media, NTR Jr shared an update on Taraka Ratna’s condition. As quoted by The News Minute, he said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident… Along with treatment, and his morale, he has the blessings of fans and our grandfather (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao). I pray that he recovers soon and is back to being joyful with all of us." The actor also shared that even though his cousin remains critical, the doctors have been trying their best from their end. He also thanked Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar for his assistance in this crisis.

Actor and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna added, “He is in the same situation as he was when he was brought in from Kuppam. He is not deteriorating, we are waiting for an improvement.”

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s had collapsed during the padayatra of politician Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. Balakrishna was the first one from the family to interact with the doctors and inform others about his nephew’s health. According to information that Balakrishna had given to the media, Taraka bad suffered a massive heart attack. He had further added that there was a 90 per cent blockage on the left side of his heart and his blood pressure was normal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here