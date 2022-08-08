Jr NTR Has Impressive Lineup of Movies With Top Filmmakers

Tollywood star Jr NTR has worked in over 30 films in his acting career spanning over 20 years. He made a comeback after three years with SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR and he was highly appreciated in this multi starrer movie for this role.

Now the actor is gearing up for his next project tentatively titled NTR 30. He also has several films in the pipeline with top directors of Tollywood as well as Tamil film industry.

Koratala Siva

Tentatively titled NTR30, the project will be a high-octane emotional drama based on a powerful script. Filmmaker Koratala Siva earlier revealed that Jr NTR will have a very strong character set in a “new, never seen before” backdrop. The shooting of the movie will begin soon. A huge set is being erected in Hyderabad for the shooting of the movie.

Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR’s 31st project marks his collaboration with KGF franchise fame director Prashanth Neel. The production is expected to begin in October this year.

Shankar

Jr NTR is also collaborating with famous director Shankar for an upcoming project, according to reports. An official announcement about this project is expected next month.

Atlee

It is reported that after Prashant Neel and Shankar’s projects, Jr NTR will start working in Atlee’s next film. Tamil director Atlee is known for giving blockbusters like Master, Their and Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay. The film will be produced by Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, according to reports.

Buchi Babu Sana

Similarly, there are reports that Jr NTR is going to make a film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. However, there are speculations about the progress of the project as Jr NTR has a quite tight schedule ahead. He has not confirmed dates for the movie yet, according to reports.

Anil Ravipudi

According to reports, Jr NTR will also feature in an out-and-out comedy entertainer with Anil Ravipudi. An official announcement is likely to be made soon in this regard. Nandamuri Balakrishna is also likely to be a part of the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

The ace Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in glory after the success of his latest release Vikram, has also shown interest in doing a film with Jr NTR. According to reports, both Kanagaraj and Jr NTR have discussed the story for an upcoming project.

Nag Ashwin

The Mahanati and Jathi Ratnalu fame director is presently busy with his big budget science fiction film Project K. However, according to reports Jr NTR has given a green signal to do a film with Nag Ashwin after narration of the story for the upcoming project. This film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Meanwhile, a few reports claim that the Janatha Garage actor will make his Bollywood debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

