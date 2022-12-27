Jr NTR Holds Wife Lakshmi Close as the Couple Pose on the Streets of New York, Take a Look

South superstar JR NTR has had a fulfilling year with his film RRR gaining worldwide popularity and love. Now, the actor is spending the holiday season with his wife and treating his fans with lovely photos with her from their vacation. On Tuesday, NTR took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi where he can be seen holding her close as they pose on the streets of New York. The RRR actor is seen dressed in a black puffer jacket while Lakshmi is seen wearing a pink jacket.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Enjoying a New York minute" Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to express their wish of meeting the noted actor. One user wrote, “Anna where are u ! Wish i could meet u in NYC !!" while another user wrote, “Wish I was in nyc 😢" Another comment read, “t’s like a fest for the eyes"

A couple of weeks ago, the actor shared yet another lovey-dovey photo with Lakshmi. In the photo, he can be seen adorably hugging his wife while she sits on a couch. The photo seems to be taken at a party. Sharing it, the actor dropped a couple of heart-shaped emojis.

Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. This year, on their wedding anniversary, the actor shared a photo with his wife and filmmaker Prashanth Neel with his wife. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel share their wedding anniversaries. Sharing the photo, Jr NTR wrote, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration… New Beginnings.” Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s wedding was fixed by the actor’s family. It was an arranged marriage setup.

They are now parents to two boys- Nandamuri Bhargava ram and Abhay Ram.

