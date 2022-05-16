Jr NTR is The Most Popular Telugu Star: Survey

Over the last decade or so, south films have become more of a pan-Indian phenomenon. Names like Jr. NTR, Bahubali Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja have established themselves as global figures whose popularity now transcends borders.

And as Tollywood and Kollywood stars make it big, we have brought you a list of top ten Telugu stars.

In the list of 10 popular male Tollywood stars, Jr NTR tops the chart. Pan-India star Prabhas comes second. A recent report has revealed that the name of RRR star Jr NTR has been included in the most popular star of Telugu cinema. According to a survey report, Tollywood star Tarak has been nominated as the most popular male Tollywood star of 2022.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is ranked third and is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the country. Ram Charan, who had a blockbuster hit with the recently released SS Rajamouli’s RRR, comes third. Taking the fourth and fifth positions are Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu and Hari Hara Veera Mallu star Pawan Kalyan respectively.

Nani from Ante Sundaraniki, Vijay Deverakonda from Liger, Chiranjeevi from Godfather, and Ravi Teja from Rama Rao On Duty finished sixth, seventh, and eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Now Jr NTR is coming up with two more films. The film, tentatively titled NTR 30, will be directed by Koratala Siva. The film is expected to be released in the mid of June. After the 2016 blockbuster hit Janatha Garage, this will be the actor and director’s second collaboration. Apart from this, he will be seen in Prashant Neel’s film as well. This big-budget film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts.

