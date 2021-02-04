JR NTR Launches Uppena Trailer, Vijay Sethupathi Turns Antagonist Again

On Thursday (February 4), Jr NTR released the trailer of upcoming Telugu film, Uppena. The love story is written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana, and stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Jr NTR wrote,“Happy to present #UppenaTrailer. Good luck my brother Vaisshnav. Best wishes to producers @MythriOfficial and director Buchi @BuchiBabuSana, @IamKrithiShetty, versatile actor @VijaySethuOffl Garu and @ThisIsDSP!” (sic)

The trailer is two minutes, 10 seconds long. It tells the tale of a young couple — Vaisshnav and Krithi — in love, who face opposition from the girl’s family. The trailer begins with a young boy wishing that he finds true love, something that is in the league of Romeo and Juliet. Sethupathi plays a menacing overlord who doesn’t support the relationship. In the end of the trailer, the villain tells the public that all epic love stories have a tragic end. Going by the trailer, it appears that the movie is a tale of class and caste disparity. It’s a story of star-crossed lovers, a story of a couple in love who belong to two different social groups. Whether the couple rise above the hatred and live happily ever after or get washed away in the wave of violence in a casteist society forms the crux of the movie.

In Uppena, Sethupathi will be essaying the role of an antagonist for the second time in a row. Earlier, in the movie Master, he played the role of a villain. Apart from Bucchi Babu Sana’s directorial debut, the movie also marks the silver screen debut of the lead couple — Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie releases on February 13. It was supposed to release last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent shutdown of theatres. With theatres opening again, the makers have decided to release the movie.