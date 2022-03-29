Jr NTR Pens Heartfelt Note for Team RRR, Thanks Fans as SS Rajamouli's Directorial Enters Rs 500-Crore Club

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been shattering records from the day it was released in theatres. Following the film’s impressive box office collections in the opening week, actor Jr NTR’s heart is full. The Telugu star released a statement on his social media profiles on Tuesday, expressing his gratitude to fans and the team of the multi starrer film.

RRR is set in pre-independence India and presents a fictional take on the initial days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Expressing his gratitude, Jr NTR wrote in his statement, “All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile."

Complimenting the filmmaker who is known for directing movies like Bahubali, Jr NTR added in his statement, “You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction."

Talking about his co-star the actor wrote, “Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

Jr NTR also said that it was an honour to work with the “legendary" Ajay he will greatly cherish this memory forever. The 38-year-old actor described Alia as ‘a powerhouse of an actor’ who added ‘incredible strength’ to RRR. For Olivia, Alison and Ray the actor said that they have “captured hearts and earned immense love" with their sublime craft and remarkable performance as he welcomed them to Indian Cinema. RRR producer DVV Danayya also found his mention in Jr NTR’s statement. The actor described Danayya as the film’s rock and thanked him for making the ‘ambitious dream’. RRR a “successful reality." Jr NTR also expressed his gratitude to the RRR music composer MM Keeravaani for “giving life to RRR Movie."

The actor ended the note of thanks by thanking his fans. “Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more.”

RRR released in the cinemas on March 25, and has crossed Rs 500 crore mark in box office collections worldwide.

