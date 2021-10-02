Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR Will Arrive in Cinemas in Jan, to Clash With Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has gotten a new release date. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Interestingly, RRR is set for a box office clash with Alia’s other most-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will arrive in cinemas on January 6.

The makers of RRR announced the release date in October with a special poster featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia and Ajay. The release date of RRR was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt Starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Hit Theaters on January 6, 2022

Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of Sita, is paired opposite Ram Charan. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is reportedly made on a humongous budget of over Rs 450 crore. The film will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to be released in theatres on January 6, 2022. The crime drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, is backed by Bhansali Productions.

The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.