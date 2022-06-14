Jr NTR Receives His Favourite Biryani From Chennai. Guess Who Brought It

Being a good chef himself, Jr NTR (Tarak) is also a big-time foodie. He loves shrimp biryani cooked by his mother. But recently, there was someone else who brought biryani for the actor. Tarak, who is busy shooting for Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project, received a parcel from Chennai from filmmaker Atlee. Atlee, who wanted to narrate a story to Jr NTR, brought his favourite biryani from Chennai.

For the past two years, there have been rumours that Jr NTR and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Atlee’s films. But there has been no confirmation. Last year, there were rumours that Atlee narrated a story to Jr NTR, who was impressed by the project and gave his nod to the filmmaker. Reportedly, it will be a romantic film. More details about Atlee and Jr NTR’s alleged project are yet to be revealed.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for KGF fame Prashanth Neel’s film and also has Koratala Siva next in the pipeline. He was last seen in S S Rajamouli’s RRR, which was a blockbuster and broke several records. The film also had Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles and Ajay Devgn had a cameo in the film. Jr NTR’s acting and dance moves were praised by the audience and the critics.

Meanwhile, Atlee has been busy directing Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. The film has been in the making for a long time and was pushed due to the pandemic and lockdown. The film also stars Nayanthara, who recently got married to Vignesh Shivan. She will reportedly join the cast of Jawan after returning from Kerala, where she is spending quality time with her husband.

