Jr. NTR Reunites With Koratala Siva For NTR30

Jr. NTR has scaled new heights with his recent release RRR. Now, the Telugu actor is all set for his next film tentatively titled NTR 30, written and directed by Koratala Siva. The upcoming project marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo. Jr. NTR had earlier worked with Koratala Siva on Janatha Garage. The 2016 action drama had emerged as a huge hit at the box office.

Recently, on the eve of his 39th birthday, Jr. NTR unveiled the announcement teaser of the film which opens up with the actor delivering a piece of wisdom.

Following the blockbuster success of RRR, Jr. NTR is now popular not just in the south film industry but in the Hindi cinema as well. The S S Rajamouli directorial went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore globally. On the other hand, Siva had a rough patch recently as his latest directorial Acharya was a huge failure at the box office.

Earlier, it was reported that the filmmakers were considering Alia Bhatt to play the female lead, but now Rashmika Mandanna is said to be in talks with the makers for the role. However, an official announcement regarding the same will soon be made. Whilst, Jr. NTR will join the sets of NTR 30. Fans of the actor-director duo are eagerly waiting for the first look of the highly anticipated film.

Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the Jr. NTR starrer and R. Rathnavelu will handle the camera. A Sreekar Prasad is on board as an editor and Sabu Cyril will take care of the production design.

The commercial mass movie will be produced under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

