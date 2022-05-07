Jr NTR Reveals a Fun Fact About His Wedding Date. It Has A Prashant Neel Connection

Did you know that Telugu actor Jr NTR and Kannada filmmaker Prashant Neel share their marriage anniversaries? Yes, that’s true. While Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011, Prashant Neel had exchanged vows with Likitha on May 5 a year before. It was Jr NTR himself who revealed this fun fact on Instagram.

Jr NTR has shared a picture on the social media platform where both the couples are seen together. Along with the photo, Jr. NTR wrote, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration.” He also used the hashtag ‘new beginning’. The post was flooded with comments both of their fans showered good wishes for both the couples.

Both Jr. NTR and Prashant Neel delivered two of the highest-grossing Indian movies this year. While Jr NTR featured in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan, Prashant Neel returned with the sequel of KGF.

RRR revolves around two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. The film grossed over Rs 1,110 crore worldwide making it one of the highest-grossing films in India. After the blockbuster hit, Jr NTR will be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming romantic action film.

On the other hand, Prashant Neel made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Kannada film Ugramm. Later, he directed both the parts of KGF which turned out to be blockbuster hits at the box office. After KGF Chapter 2, Prashant Neel will be directing the upcoming Telugu language action film Salaar. It stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be released in 2023.

