Jr NTR Tests Positive For Covid-19, Says He is 'Absolutely Fine'

Telugu film industry superstar, Jr NTR has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans and to also assure them that he is keeping well.

He tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe (sic)."

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

His friends and colleagues took to comment section, wishing that he get well soon. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Get well soon brother! Strength and prayers." Rakul Preet Singh, who worked with Jr NTR in Nannaku Prematho, wrote, Get well soooon (sic)."

The actor recently announced that he will be making his comeback as host with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, the show’s schedule was reportedly delayed due to the Covid-19 second wave.

Jr NTR will be next seen in S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR (Rise, Revolt, Revenge). The film stars him and Ram Charan in lead roles. Jr NTR will play freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will portray Alluri Seetharama Raju in the period piece. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2021.

