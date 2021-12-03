Jr NTR To Be Chief Guest at Pre-Release Event of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Acharya?

Acharya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, is all set to release on February 4, and now rumour has it that Jr NTR will attend the grand pre-release event of the film. As per reports, Jr NTR has signed a project with Acharya’s director Kortala Siva, and therefore, he might appear as a chief guest at the event. There’s been no official announcement for the same, though.

The film crew has completed over 90 per cent of the shoot. With the release date approaching, the makers have initiated the film’s pre-release promotion activities. Following this, the team recently released a teaser on actor Ram Charan’s role of Siddha. The teaser has garnered over 6.8 million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube. The father-son duo will be seen as former Naxalites in the film. Ram Charan’s character is about 30 minutes long.

Twitter link:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, on the work front, has several films lined up. The megastar has signed a Telugu remake with director Mohan Raja of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The title of the Telugu remake is Godfather. The shooting of the film is currently underway at Ooty.

Actor Nayanthara has been roped by makers to play the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. Produced by B. Chaudhary and N.V. Prasad, a lot of changes have been made in the story for the remake. The music of the film has been scored by S. Thaman. Leading Malayalam star Biju Menon will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi will hit the screen with another Telugu remake of the 2016 Tamil film Vedalam. Telugu remake Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah will be seen playing the lead female role and Keerthy Suresh in another pivotal role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.