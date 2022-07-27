Jr NTR To Be Present At Pre-Release Of Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara In Hyderabad

Kalyan Ram’s upcoming fantasy action film Bimbisara is all set to hit the theatres. Mallidi Vashist is making his directorial debut and also has written the film. The makers are currently on a promotional spree with the posters, songs and recently launched trailer.

The makers released a video featuring Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram to inform fans that they will be present at the pre-screening event. The special screening of the film will be held in Hyderabad at Shilpakala Vedika. The RRR actor will grace the event as the chief guest.

It is reported that the presence of the Janatha Garage actor and words will help the film to have the required hype for the film ahead of its release.

Here take a look at the video:

Kalyaan Ram, who is also backing the film, has recently opened up and admitted that they are under a lot of pressure. He also mentioned that it is a big burden for Jr NTR to take on comparable projects after a widely recognised performance like RRR. “As a result, there is pressure on us to take responsibility for every decision we make,” he added.

Kalyan Ram for the first time will be seen in a period drama. He will be playing the role of King Bimbiara who ruled the Magadha Empire in the 5th Century BCE. The film is said to be made based on the time travel concept.

Other than Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Catherine Tresa to play the female lead in the film, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Srinivasa Reddy, Prakash Raj, Brahmaji and others feature in pivotal roles in the film.

The music of Bimbisara has been composed by Chirrantan Bhatt and the background score has been scored by MM Keeravani. The film is slated for its theatrical release on August 5, this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here