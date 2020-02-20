Jr NTR to Collaborate with Director Trivikram for His 30th Film

In a recent tweet by production house Haarika and Hassine Creations it was announced that noted Telgu film actor Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR)’s 30th film, which is is likely to be titled as NTR 30 will see him teaming up with director Trivikram for the project.

In the past, the actor and Trivikram have worked together on the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was a commercial success.

In the tweet the production house said, “The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN Stay tuned for more exciting updates!”

The film is being co-produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram under the NTR Arts banner. The Jr NTR film is aiming for a release next summer.

According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, the makers are also considering Ayinanu Poyiraavale Hasthinaku as the title of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is currently working on RRR by SS Rajamouli. The film which is set to hit the screens worldwide on January 8 next year is set in the pre-independence era. RRR also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles

