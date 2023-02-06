After the spectacular success of RRR, Jr NTR is all set to star in Koratala Siva’s directorial film NTR 30. Recently the actor announced that the shooting of his next project NTR 30 will begin soon and the film is expected to be released in April 2024. According to sources, the actor has also agreed to do his next project with famous Tamil director Vetrimaaran. This film is reportedly going to be helmed in two parts, starring Jr NTR in the first and Dhanush in the second part.

An official announcement will be made soon in this regard. The film is rumoured to be a pan-India production. Currently, Vetrimaaran is busy shooting with actor Suriya for his upcoming film Vaadivaasal.

Jr NTR’s portrayal of earthy character as Komaram Bheem in RRR has given the idea that he is the right man for a role in this Vetrimaaran-directorial, whose films are best known for their raw and realistic style. The filmmaker is recognised for films like Aadukalam, Visaranai, Asuran, Kodi and Vada Chennai.

There’s another good news for Jr NTR fans. On the special occasion of the actor’s birthday, one of his biggest hits Simhadri will be re-released in theatres on May 20.

Talking about NTR30, the Telugu action-drama stars Jr NTR in a pivotal role, which is slated to release on April 5, 2024. As RRR became a craze not only in India, but also in Western countries, the filmmakers have decided to release the film in 9 other languages including Japanese and Chinese.

The actor will also be teaming up with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for his next project. According to the reports, the untitled action film may feature Aamir Khan in the lead role. He’s set to play the antagonist. But there is no official announcement made by the makers in this regard yet. The KGF director revealed that the film is his dream project and is expected to go on floors in April 2023.

