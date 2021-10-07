Jr NTR Video Calls an Ailing Fan, Wins Hearts on the Internet With His Humble Gesture

Jr NTR made an ailing fan’s wish come true after the actor connected with him through a video call. The RRR actor interacted with his fan Murali, who is battling life at a hospital in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. As per a report in India Today, Murali is undergoing treatment for damaged kidneys. The actor wished him a speedy recovery through the video call.

The video of Jr NTR speaking with his fan is going viral on the internet. The actor’s fans are praises for him for his kind gesture.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR Will Arrive in Cinemas in Jan, to Clash With Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Meanwhile, Jr NTR-starrer RRR is set to hit the theatres on January 7 next year. Also headlined by Ram Charan, the Telugu-language film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The new release date was announced on the official Twitter account of RRR film, alongside the latest poster from the movie featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who play pivotal roles in the movie.

The film will also clash with Alia’s other movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, on January 6. Incidentally, Ajay has a supporting in that film as well. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia plays the powerful madam of a brothel. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

