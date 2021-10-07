Jr. NTR Was Paid Rs 4 Lakh For His Debut Film Ninnu Choodalani

One of the celebrated heroes in the Telugu film industry is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Jr. NTR). His first movie was as a child artist was Ramayanam. The film, released in 1997, was directed by Gunasekhar. The movie also won the National Film Award under Best Children’s Film category. Then, in 2000, Jr. NTR made his debut as a lead actor with the Ninnu Choodalani. Now, news related to his first remuneration has gone viral on social media. Looking back at his journey, the actor had once revealed that he took home Rs 4 lakh for Ninnu Choodalani and gave it to his mother Shalini. And, now, he is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the industry and charges over Rs 30 crore for each film.

The actor rose to fame with director SS Rajamouli’s Student No 1. He followed it with Aadi and Simhadri.

Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming movie RRR, which is a pan-India film. Under SS Rajamouli’s directorial, the movie is expected to release in October.

Talking about his upcoming film RRR, this is the third time the actor has joined hands with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Besides Jr. NTR, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan, and Olivia Morris.

Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Spandan Chaturvedi, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and Chatrapathi Sekhar are also part of the film and will be essaying pivotal roles.

The cinematography is done by KK Senthil Kumar, music is given by MM Keeravani. A Sreekar Prasad has joined the technical department as the editor. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments.

