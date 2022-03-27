CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jr NTR Wishes RRR Co-Star and Brother Ram Charan On His Birthday, Shares Glimpse of Celebration

Jr. NTR wished his RRR co-star Ram Charan on his 37th birthday, and also gave a sneak peek of the celebrations

Entertainment Bureau

The duo who is currently taking the whole world by a storm are Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The two play the characters of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively in RRR, and their on-screen friendship in the Rajamouli film has become exemplary. People are lauding their sync and how well they are complementing each other on the screen. Today, as Ram Charan celebrates his birthday, Jr. NTR not only wished him, but also shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations.

Taking to his social media, Jr. NTR shared a picture from RRR, where the two can be seen sharing a hearty laugh, to wish Ram Charan a happy birthday. He tweeted, “Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan . Always grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to making many more memories together.”

On Instagram, Jr. NTR shared a video of Ram Charan’s birthday celebration with RRR director SS Rajamouli. He cuts the cake, and the three join in for a group hug. It is Jr. NTR who gets the ball rolling by saying, “Happy birthday Charan. Okay Charan’s birthday is here, let’s celebrate.” The video looks super fun. Watch it here:’

Ram Charan’s birthday has come at the perfect moment, as he and the team of RRR are celebrating the success of the film. RRR has taken the box-office by a storm. On it’s opening day, it registered a collection of Rs. 223 crores worldwide. In two days, just the Hindi version of the film has collected Rs. 43.82 crores. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the worldwide box office has crossed Rs. 350 crores already.

Earlier today, taking to his social media, Ram Charan thanked everyone for their love and appreciation for RRR. The statement further read, “My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift.”

first published:March 27, 2022, 19:40 IST