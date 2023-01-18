Jr NTR's 2003 Film Simhadri To Re-Release In Theatres On His Birthday: Reports

The re-release of films is turning out to be a new trendsetter in Tollywood. The superhits are minting crazy box-office numbers in the re-release and recently, Kushi and Okkadu have proved it. Films of many stars, including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna have been re-released on their birthdays to mark their special days. Now there are reports that Jr NTR’s 2003 blockbuster hit Simhadri will have its re-release soon.

As per reports, Simhadri is set to hit the silver screens again on Jr NTR’s birthday, May 20. No official announcement has been made so far. The Telugu-language action film Simhadri was directed by SS Rajamouli. Along with Jr NTR, the film also featured Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rushi, Brahmanandam and Nassar in prominent roles.

The film was produced by V. Vijay Kumar Varma, the storyline was given by Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad and the music was composed by MM Keeravani.

Currently, Jr NTR is basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR. The film made history as it bagged a Golden Globe Award for the song Naatu Naatu. The film also won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards. The team is now eyeing the Oscars as it has made it to the eligible list for nomination for the Academy Awards.

Ram Charan is in the parallel lead in RRR. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala and Samuthirakani in important roles.

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for his project NTR30 directed by Koratala Siva. The film is said to release in cinemas on April 5, 2024, as per reports. He will also collaborate with Prashanth Neel on NTR 31, which may star Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in a major role, as per reports.

Read all the Latest Movies News here