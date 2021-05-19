Jr NTR's Appeal to Fans Ahead of His Birthday: Stay Home, Follow Lockdown Rules

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior also known as Jr NTR, who will be turning 38 on Thursday, made a humble appeal to his fans today. The actor took to his social media handle and urged his fans to not go out of their way to celebrate his birthday considering the devastating coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the nation.

The actor, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, posted a note in which he first thanked his fans who have been sending him messages and videos with good wishes and prayers. Jr NTR said that he is indebted to his fans and well-wishers for the love. Talking about his health, the actor said that he has been keeping well and hopes to test negative soon.

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Addressing his fans, Jr NTR said that every year, the affection shown by his fans on the occasion of his birthday is something he truly cherishes. However, considering the situation the country is facing today, Jr NTR said that the biggest gift his fans can give him this year is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. The actor mentioned that the country is at war with coronavirus and our medical community and frontline workers are facing a selfless and tireless struggle. He further mentioned that there are many people who have lost their loved ones and livelihoods amidst this catastrophe. Hence, this is not a time for celebration but a time for showing our solidarity with those in need, said Jr NTR.

The actor urged his fans to take care of themselves, their family and their loved ones. Showing support to each other and extending a helping hand to those in need is all that should be done in this situation. The actor promised that when all this is over, he shall celebrate it together with his fans but till then, they have to wear a mask and stay at home.

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

The actor will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movieRRR.

