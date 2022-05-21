Jr. NTR’s Heartfelt Thanks To Everyone For The Birthday Wishes

Jr. NTR celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday. The hashtag NTR Birthday has been trending on social media, along with tweets from his fans marking the occasion. People flocked to the NTR house to celebrate the birthday of their favourite hero. The courtyard of the house has been crowded with people since last night. While many celebrities have shared special birthday wishes for Jr NTR on social media, the superstar posted a moving letter thanking everyone for the love and wishes.

Jr. NTR’s note read, “My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me Your kind gestures moved my heart and made my birthday special. I am sorry I could not meet all of you because I wasn’t home. I am grateful for your unconditional love, support, and blessings. I will forever be in your debt. ”

The letter was titled, “Thank you.” His fans’ only comment on his post was “Love you Anna”, after seeing Jr. NTR’s emotional post. The tweet was already liked by 83.1K people at the time of writing.

As a birthday gift to his fans, Jr. NTR has shared updates on his upcoming film. He posted the trailer for his upcoming action-drama, NTR 30, directed by Koratala Shiva. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Mandava Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. This is the second time Jr. NTR has collaborated with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. It will be produced by his own label, N.T.R Arts, along with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a co-producer. NTR 30 is Jr. NTR’s 30th film.

He was most recently seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu action-drama RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. It tells the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s. During its theatrical run, the film grossed over 1,132 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film in India and the third highest-grossing Indian film in the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.