Jubin Nautiyal and Sanjeeda Sheikh Play Lovers in Love Ballad 'Toh Aa Gaye Hum'

Music record label T-series has launched a romantic ballad music video on Tuesday that features Jubin Nautiyal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Mithoon. Song titled Toh Aa Gaye Hum is composed by music composer Mithoon and sung by Jubin. The five minute 38 second music video traces the love story between Jubin and Sanjeeda in the vibrant background scenes of Rajasthan.

This is not the first collaboration of composer-singer Mithoon and Jubin. The duo have worked together earlier, delivering some hit songs like Tujhe Kitna Chahne from the 2019 movie Kabir Singh. The lyrics for this new love ballad are penned by Sayeed Qadri. The music video is directed by Ashish Panda in beautiful locales in Rajasthan, featuring Sanjeeda along with Mithoon and Jubin.

The 36-year-old actress also posted a few shots from the music video on her Instagram handle. On Monday, Sanjeeda posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the Toh Aa Gaye Hum music video. Wearing a yellow flowy top with jeans, Sanjeeda is seen piggybacking on Jubin. The two are all smiles as they prepare for the shoot in Rajasthan. The post received 1,22,848 likes on the picture sharing platform.

The music video has received over 2,205,827 views on YouTube since it was shared on Tuesday. Fans are already streaming the music video and sharing their reviews on YouTube.

One fan commented, “Jubin is the one who can either make you forget everything or remember everything by his MAGICAL MUSIC! He’s absolutely an inspiration for me.” While another fan commented, “Jubin's song is just speechless, ur tears and heart can answer.....jubin (sic).” A Mithoon fan commented, “It was great watching mithoon sir on screen as he usually does his job behind the screen and mic but was amazing as he came in the video.”