Jubin Nautiyal Denies His Alleged Links With Khalistani Member: 'I Don't Know Any Of These Guys'

Jubin Nautiyal has denied all sorts of links with an alleged Khalistani member. Speaking to a news portal, the popular singer claimed that he does not know ‘any of these guys’ and questioned those who are calling him ‘anti-national’. Nautiyal also expressed disappointment with people for reaching a conclusion even before clarifying with him and claimed that the matter escalated over a ‘paid Twitter thread’.

“I don’t know any of those guys. We cancelled the show in August. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression. I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?” he told India Today.

On Sunday too, Jubin Nautiyal took to Twitter to urge his fans not to get ‘upset on rumours’. He also mentioned that he loves his country and wrote, “Hello friends and twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all 🌹”

For the unversed, Jubin landed in a controversy after he recently announced his US concert following which several social media users claimed that the show is organised by an alleged Khalistani member Jai Singh. Reportedly, Singh is connected to a banned Khalistani outfit and is also a ‘wanted criminal’ by the Chandigarh police over drug smuggling and video piracy charges.

The alleged links of Jubin Nautiyal with the criminal in question had left netizens upset and furious. While some said that Jubin’s concert in the United States of America will bring disgrace to the country, others claimed that the Indian government in 2020 had asked all Indian artists not to work with these alleged associates of a Khalistani outfit. As a result, ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ was also trending on Twitter.

