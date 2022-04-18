Jubin Nautiyal Quashes Relationship Rumours with Nikita Dutta: 'She is a Dear Friend of Mine'

Rumours about singer Jubin Nautiyal dating and secretly getting engaged to actor Nikita Dutta have been doing the rounds for a while. The singer has now clarified these rumours, especially about the “secret engagement”. He told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “These are all rumours! Nikita is a very dear friend of mine.”

The Raataan Lambiyan singer was asked if these allegations of the engagement have affected his relationship with his friend. To which the singer replied, “Not at all! She is an actor and understands how false information spreads.”

But Jubin remarks that he is much affected by the rumours because he did not know how to handle them. “Had I been a Mumbai boy acquainted with how the industry works right from my childhood, I might have been more conditioned in dealing with my personal life going public. I’m a small-town boy. I come from a joint family set-up where the idea of what society will think is prominently rooted. As kids, we’ve been told to keep personal matters within the house.”

The singer further said that his parents had remained stable when they had heard the rumours but his relatives were apparently very disappointed that they had to hear about his engagement from the papers. “They were upset; they were like, ‘We came to know about your wedding from the papers’. I had to tell them it was just a rumour,” he said.

When asked about his plans to get married, Jubin answered, “I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. Maybe a couple of years later, I’ll do it.”

Junbin and Nikita’s song Mast Nazron Se released on March 31. Before the release, the couple had left fans confused by sharing cryptic posts that suggested that they are engaged. While Jubin was seen wearing a traditional kurta, Nikita was seen in a cream-coloured lehenga, leaving fans to think that the ceremony was true.

