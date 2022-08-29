Jubin Nautiyal Raps for First Time in Latest Track Meethi Meethi: 'It Challenged Me as an Artiste'

Known for his love ballads like Kahin Toh (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na; 2008), Meherbaani (The Shaukeens; 2014) and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur (Kabir Singh; 2019), among others, singer Jubin Nautiyal now steps outside his comfort zone for a fun track. Titled Meethi Meethi, it sees him rapping for the first time, which has left his fans surprised.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the song with R&B flavour and some peppy beats reunite Nautiyal and musician Payal Dev, who has composed it. The lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag and the music video stars Nautiyal and Kannada actor Shanvi Srivastava. Apart from rapping in Punjabi, Nautiyal also puts his dancing skills on display in the video directed by Vijay Singh, which reveals a different and lighter side of the singer’s personality.

Talking about his first attempt at rapping, Nautiyal says, “Meethi Meethi really challenged me as an artiste because I’m doing something very different from what I’ve done before. I enjoy all kinds of music, so it was really exciting to try something new and rap on this track. The song is a light-hearted, fun track that gave us a lot of scope for experimentation.”

He further adds, “This song is special in so many ways because I’ve experimented with dancing too and I’m truly grateful to Bhushan ji who helped me to push myself out of my comfort zone. I hope this track leaves fans with ‘Meethi Meethi’ memories.”

Dev, who has lent her vocals to songs like Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi (Bajirao Mastani; 2015) and The Jawaani Song (Student Of The Year 2; 2019), shares, “It’s always a pleasure collaborating with Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar and Meethi Meethi is a fun track. I look forward to people’s feedback and hope they shower it with as much love as they have on our last hits.”

With Meethi Meethi, Srivastava makes her debut in the Hindi film industry. Speaking about her experience of working with Nautiyal, she says, “I had a blast filming Meethi Meethi with Jubin Nautiyal. He is a complete gentleman and made me feel so comfortable on the sets. The music video is vibrant and visually wonderful and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Virag says that her inspiration of penning the song came after she heard its tune. “My inspiration for lyrics comes from the melody of the song and Payal Dev has worked on such a great tune. The song needed a youthful appeal and Jubin was to rap for the first time. We were extra careful in crafting the lyrics without compromising on the freshness of the song. It was a great collaboration and the song has turned out well,” she remarks.

