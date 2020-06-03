Jubin Nautiyal Releases New Romantic Song 'Meri Aashiqui' for Those Heartbroken in Love

Singer Jubin Nautiyal continues to entertain fans even during the lockdown by releasing a brand new track called 'Meri Aashiqui', a romantic ode to unfulfilled love.

The music video was filmed in the picturesque locales of Dawki, a small town in Meghalaya, just before the nationwide lockdown was declared. It is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Rashmi Virag.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the project. It's going to be a cult song, which will stay on your playlist for long. 'Meri Aashiqui' sees me as an all-out-romantic guy because that's the requirement of the song. Although I have featured in the videos of my songs earlier, this one challenged me as an actor. People will be able to feel that extra that has gone into it from my side," Jubin shared.

'Meri Aashiqui' also features actress Ihana Dhillon. The video is directed by Ashish Panda. The melody and feel of the song will remind you of the heart-wrenching Kumar Sanu love songs of the '90s.

Watch the song here:

Jubin is one of the most popular voices in the Hindi film industry, who stunned everyone with super hits Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh.

(With IANS inputs)

