Jubin Nautiyal Shares Pic From Hospital After Accident, Says 'God Was Watching Over Me'

After suffering injuries recently, singer Jubin Nautiyal took to social media to upload a photo from the hospital bed and shared his health updates. He sustained multiple injuries after falling down the staircase and was rushed to the hospital. In the photo, the Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum singer can be seen sitting on his bed in the hospital and having dinner. He can also be seen wearing an arm sling.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I’ve got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers .

His fans, followers as well as industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, “Sending love J ❤️ Speedy Speedy recovery .. Take good care " while rapper Badshah expressed, “Get well soon my brother "

Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident, following which, he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he was diagnosed with a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. According to a statement by his publicist, “The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after the accident. He has been advised not to use his right arm."

On Friday, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport with an arm sling support in his right arm as he is flying to his hometown Uttrakhand for further treatment.

Jubin Nautiyal started his career with the musical reality show X-Factor. However, he later went on to establish himself as one of the leading singers of Bollywood with chartbusters like Tum Hi Aana, Nashe Mein, Meri Aashiqui and most recently Manike with the Sri Lankan Pop sensation Yohani for the movie Thank God.

