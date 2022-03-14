Jubin Nautiyal Talks About Relationship Rumours with Kabir Singh Fame Nikita Dutta

Ever since Kabir Singh famed actress Nikita Dutta and musician Jubin Nautiyal and his family met in the singer’s hometown in Uttarakhand, fans started speculating that the duo is seeing each other. The two were recently spotted in a café in Juhu, too. The actress has been seen multiple times picking up the singer from the airport, and the two routinely react to each other’s social media posts. While Nikita and Jubin have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the singer has now broken his silence on the matter.

As have been discussions about how the two families met, and there may be a wedding shortly, the Zindagi Kuch Toh Bataa (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) singer remained tight-lipped about whether or not the two are dating. Breaking his silence, Jubin Nautiyal told Bombay Times, “We don’t have anything to say about that. Nikita has been a friend of mine since she appeared on the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. We got to know one other well when I sang a song in that show. Nikita and I had been hanging out for a while in a cafe in Juhu. I would not like to comment on whether we are dating or not, because one thing leads to another and we don’t want to become the subject of gossip.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Nikita Dutta had shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains.” Zubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well,” along with a red heart emoji.

Talking about the professional front, Nikita has been in a number of television shows, including Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Dream Girl, as well as films such as Gold and Kabir Singh.

As for Jubin Nautiyal, Jubin Nautiyal has crooned songs for films such as Shershaah, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raabta, among others.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.