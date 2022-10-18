Jubin Nautiyal to Ring in Year-end Festivities with Live Concert in Dubai

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all set to plug in the musical chord for an international concert in Dubai to bring in the festive holiday spirit on November 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk. It aims to bring together Bollywood fans and music lovers in the city to enjoy some of the singer’s most popular soulful renditions and foot-tapping numbers.

Jubin, who has enthralled fans across the globe, will treat the audience to chartbusters including Bawara Mann (Jolly LLB 2; 2017), Raatan Lambiyan (Shershaah; 2021), Akh Lad Jaave (Loveyatri; 2018), Dil Galti Kar baitha Hai, Kaabil Hoon (Kaabil; 2016) and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijaan; 2015). He will also be crooning his most recent hit Lut Gaye, which has crossed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Talking about how the live concert will prove to be a great way to celebrate good music and help him connect with music lovers ahead of the festive cheer, he says, “I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans.”

The vocalist, who recently sang Manike and Haaniya Ve for the upcoming film Thank God, adds, “It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn’t think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music.”

Not new to the Dubai stage, Jubin is quite popular in the Indian and middle-eastern communities living in UAE. The upcoming live concert is being organised by one of the world’s leading global event companies, PME Entertainment, who has given some of the biggest shows in the past 12 months, and Burj Mayfair Real Estate in association with Emarat and Dubai Calendar for the South Asian diaspora and lovers of Bollywood music in Dubai.

On a related note, Jubin has had a rather busy year. Apart from his singles, he has recorded for a bunch of films this year including Radhe Shyam, Attack: Part 1, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Hit: The First Case, Good Luck Jerry and Dhokha: Round D Corner, among others.

