Juda Kar Diya: Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes Render a Tragic and Soul-stirring Romance

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda have come together to star in a music video. The song titled Juda Kar Diya released on December 8, Tuesday. The much-awaited video takes viewers into the life of a happily in-love couple essayed by Erica and Harshad. The story opens with Erica urging Harshad to join her on a trip which the latter denies due to work commitments. Little do they know, it will result in the most drastic twist of their life. An unfortunate accident shatters their hopes and dreams and the tables of their lives have turned. In an ugly twist of fate, Harshad loses Erica in a plane crash. The unfortunate event changes everything in a split of a second tarnishing his happiness forever.

Harshad starts reminiscing about all the good times he and Erica spent together. He starts recollecting the moment on their wedding day when Erica walks down the aisle. He is also seen always thinking about her and all the birthdays they celebrated together. The music video, which showcases the sadness of losing your beloved, will leave you heartbroken.

The song also mirrors on the fact that one must cherish the presence of their loved ones as long as there is time. It reflects on how an unforeseen tragedy can ruin everything. Juda Kar Diya perfectly embodies and executes the immeasurable and unexplainable grief of losing your loved and coping with the irreparable loss.

Harshad shared a poster from the song, ahead of the music video’s release. He wrote, “An answer to some of the questions.”

Erica and Harshad make for a beautiful couple. They put up a convincing chemistry on screen, and look endearing in their flashback happy moments.

The music video is directed by Agam and Azeem Mann and presented by Anshul Garg. The song has been melodiously sung by Stebin Ben, and the music is given by Ashique Elahi and Rajat Nagpal.